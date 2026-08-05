Normal August weather to continue

25 EVENING WEATHER — If you are a fan of summer, you will have your way for the foreseeable future. Tonight looks decent with lows in the mid 70s. Thursday should be hot, but hopefully we stay shy of 100° in the upper 90s. Humidity levels are expected to go up, so we should have feels like temperatures in the 100-105° range in the afternoon.

The same 'ol song and dance is expected through the weekend into next week. Highs will range from 97-101° with lows in the 70s. The humidity will continue to make it feel like 100-105° each afternoon. The only small change will be southeast winds off the Gulf Thursday through Monday. This may bring a slight chance for an isolated shower or storms to the Brazos Valley, but most areas are expected to be dry.

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