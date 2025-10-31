No issues for Trick-or-Treating with a nice Halloween in store!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low 70s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows fall into the 40s, but trick-or-treating will be spent in the 60s and 50s!\

THE BREAKDOWN:

Nice weather for Halloween with highs in the low 70s this afternoon.

Small rain chances Saturday, but won't be a wash out.

Turning warmer next week.

Good morning! It's a bone-chilling morning with numbers and the 30s and 40s to start the day. Winds will remain light, and we'll see highs climbing into the low 70s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. That will set us up nicely for trick-or-treating with numbers in the 60s and 50s this evening! We'll see clear skies overnight but clouds will increase into Saturday as a weak disturbance passes over. That may bring a few showers Saturday, but it won't be a wash-out. With clouds on the heavier side, I expect highs to only reach the upper 60s.

Next week brings a warming trend, with highs climbing back into the upper 70s and 80s. We may see a cold front next weekend, but models are in disagreement right now.

Have a happy Halloween!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather