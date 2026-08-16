No end in sight on 100 degree days

CENTRAL TEXAS — Another day in the 100s. Waco hit 102 degrees Sunday marking the 14th day in a row at 100 and above.

The bad news is that the entire extended forecast is for 100 to 102 degrees for the next 10 days (or more). That would put us at 24 days in a row, which by the way, Waco averages 24 days at 100 degrees or above in a single year. We will easily surpass that total.

Head Advisories issued for McLennan county and locations eastward for Monday. The heat index will be around 105-108. This is because humidity values will be slightly higher east of I-35, and more manageable west of I-35.

Could we get any relief? The answer is maybe next weekend. A weak cold front could dip into our area Friday evening and Saturday morning. If we're lucky, we'll even get a few showers. Unfortunately, the heat dome overhead doesn't exactly budge with this summer cold front so the forecast highs will likely stay near 100 degrees (but upper 90s are possible).

- 25 News Meteorologist Thomas Patrick

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