Nice week ahead

25 EVENING WEATHER — Great weather is expected this week with just a few clouds from time to time. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s Monday, upper 70s Tuesday, and in the low 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will be the norm through Thursday.

Friday, a cold front will start to move into Central Texas. We may see a few showers here and there Friday with highs in the upper 70s, Highs in the 60s are likely over the weekend with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s behind the front.

