Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Nice week ahead

Slight rain chance Friday
Posted
and last updated

25 EVENING WEATHER — Great weather is expected this week with just a few clouds from time to time. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s Monday, upper 70s Tuesday, and in the low 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will be the norm through Thursday.

Friday, a cold front will start to move into Central Texas. We may see a few showers here and there Friday with highs in the upper 70s, Highs in the 60s are likely over the weekend with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s behind the front.

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood