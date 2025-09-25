Nice weather to wrap up the work week!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Dry air continues to move in behind our cold front leading to a nice stretch of days into the weekend.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Dry air keeping things pleasant into the weekend.

Highs reach the upper 80s.

Rain chances on a hiatus.

Good morning! We're waking up to a dry and pleasant morning with morning lows in the 60s and highs in the 80s. Expect cooler mornings Friday and Saturday as morning lows may fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Sunny skies will continue to hang around through the weekend with highs in the low 90s and low humidity.

The weather pattern looks quite quiet into next week, with no rain chances in sight and temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Enjoy the nice weather!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather