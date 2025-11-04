Nice weather to go out and vote!

CENTRAL TEXAS — While it's chilly this morning, expect nicer conditions this afternoon pushing temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s! A warm-up will take us through the rest of the work week.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Sunny skies and nice weather around for Election Day.

Expect a warm-up through the work week.

Strong cold front arrives Sunday.

Good morning! It's a chilly start to the day with morning lows in the 40s and the 50s. Grab the jacket if you're heading to the pools this morning, but you may be able to get by with short sleeves by the afternoon as south winds push temperatures closer to 80. No issues are expected weather-wise for you to get out and vote! For a breakdown of what you're voting on, head to our Election Guide.

South breezes continue to bring warmer temperatures through the work week, with highs approaching the upper 80s by Friday. A big dip in the jet stream will send cold air south into the Eastern U.S. and that will be enough to push a strong cold front through here Sunday. We'll see highs in the 60s with lows dipping down into the 30s Monday and Tuesday morning. Beyond that, expect another warm up for next week!

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather