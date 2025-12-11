Nice weather on tap for us Friday

25 EVENING WEATHER — Temperatures will be above normal over the next 24 hours. Lows tonight will be cool in the mid 40s, but we should rocket up into the low to mid 70s Friday afternoon with southwest winds and sunshine!

Saturday is a bit of a crap-shoot right now. Our better cold air models are trying to hold highs in the upper 50s to low 60s, while other models are trying to pop us up into the mid 70s Saturday afternoon. I think a lot of this will depend on cloud cover and weather winds are out of the south or north. This will be something that we will have to iron out over the next 24 hours.

Sunday will be considerably colder with a cold front passing through all of Central Texas and the Brazos Valley. Highs may start off in the 50s, but we could fall into the 40s with north winds and mostly cloudy skies Sunday afternoon. It should be good football watching weather.

Next week, temperatures will steadily increase through the week. We will start off in the mid 50s Monday, near 60° Tuesday, and in the 70s Wednesday through Friday. We could also see a few showers around during the day Tuesday.

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.