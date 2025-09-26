Nice weather into the weekend- enjoy it!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures fall quickly once the sun goes down, and will reach upper 50s by morning.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Quiet weather continues.

Fall-like mornings.

Warm, but nice, afternoons.

Good morning! We're seeing a bit of crisp air to start the day as temperatures have fallen into the upper 50s and lower 60s this morning. With dry air in place, temperatures will rebound quickly, shooting up into the upper 80s and lower 90s in the peak of the afternoon.

The nice part is with the clear and calm conditions, temperatures will fall quickly again, dipping into the 60s by 10pm, and 50s by morning. This will lead into a nice weekend with cool mornings and warm afternoons!

Have a great Friday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather