Nice weather expected for the work week!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs climb into the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies today. We'll see quiet weather ensue through the work week.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s under mainly sunny skies.

High pressure keeps quiet weather in place for the work week.

Slow warm-up into the mid 90s.

Good morning! Thanks to a "back-door" cold front this weekend, we're seeing drier air lead to a more fall-like morning with lows in the 60s. Expect that dry air to warm up efficiently into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon with sunny skies. We'll see a couple of fall-like mornings to start the week before humidity increases for the second half of the week into the weekend. Our upper-level high stays over us into early next week keeping things quiet. Highs will slowly climb into the mid 90s with warmer mornings for the weekend into early next week. Rain prospects look slim-to-nothing.

We'll monitor past next week, its after these types of patterns that we usually see a cold front make an appearance this time of year...stay tuned!

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather