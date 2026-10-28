Nice, warm day to visit the pumpkin patch

CENTRAL TEXAS — Warm temperatures remain with a slight uptick in humidity. Overall, it will be mostly dry, but an isolated storm cannot be ruled out for this afternoon. We have a 20% opportunity for rain. Chances bump up to 30% on Thursday as a system to the west gets closer to our area. Our highest chance for precipitation arrives Friday, then decreases on Saturday. Most of the rain will fall west of I-35, leaving much of Central Texas pretty dry. This shouldn't be too intense, but today would be the best day to head to the pumpkin patch to avoid any muddy terrain.

Temperatures remain warm in the 80s today, then will dip a bit to the 70s with the rain-cooled air. Halloween should produce a high in the 70s with a 30% chance of rain, again primarily in western counties. So we are faring pretty well at this time for trick-or-treaters. Sunday will be dry and back to the 80s.

A cold front arrives late Monday. It will provide us with a bit of rain Monday and Tuesday. It will also drop temperatures back to more seasonal highs, such as the mid-70s next week.

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