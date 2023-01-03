Nice Tuesday in Store in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — We had some storms roll through Central Texas and the Brazos Valley last night bringing some rain to parts of the area. Now behind that, drier air is working in which will lead to a much more pleasant day today.

Winds will continue out of the west today bringing in drier air as well as cedar pollen. If you are someone who suffers from that, be sure to have your allergy meds ready. We'll see highs climbing into the low 70s this afternoon.

Expect some nice days for the middle of the week before rain chances work back in for the weekend. We'll see a little dip in temperatures behind that system, with highs returning closer to normal for this time of year.

Have a good Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather