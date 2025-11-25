Nice Thanksgiving travel through Thursday

25 EVENING WEATHER — The rain has moved out just in time for some nice Thanksgiving travel weather! A cold front will move through the region tonight. It will come through dry, but it will be quite a bit cooler in the coming days. Wednesday looks to be mostly sunny with highs around 60°. We may see a few high clouds Thanksgiving Day, but it will still be nice with highs in the low 60s. Friday, clouds move back in over the area with highs in the upper 50s to near 60°. Lows at night are expected to be in the 30s and 40s, so enjoy the holiday feel!

Things change more this weekend. There will be a chance of scattered showers and storms as we head into Saturday. The highest chance appears to be along and east of I-35 as of now. If we can get enough moisture back, then some stronger storms would be possible as a cold front move in Saturday night. Highs Saturday will warm into the upper 60s and low 70s Saturday afternoon. Our strong cold front should blast into the region Saturday night into Sunday. This front will bring gusty north winds and highs in the low 50s Sunday. It now appears that any rain will move east and south of Central Texas during the day Sunday.

Showers could return early next week with chilly weather expected! Highs will be in the upper 40s to near 50° Monday and Tuesday with lows in the 30s.