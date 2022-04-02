Nice Spring weather for Saturday in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — It’s a very spring-like start for our weekend weather across Central Texas!

This morning, a few showers and storms are moving in from the north on the radar. Most of this will stay along I-20, with the highest rain chances in northern Central Texas. However, it’ll be a short-lived chance of rain with most of this exiting area by sunrise.

Despite this, Saturday will be a great day to enjoy the outdoors, with our highs expected to land close to 80. Today, wind speeds will be between 5-15 mph out of the north and east, with gusts around 20 mph. Still want to hold off on burning with elevated fire conditions west of I-35.

Expect quiet weather overnight, with our lows landing in the mid-40s to 50s Sunday morning. We’ll see highs return to the upper 70s and 80s for the day, with winds picking up out of the Monday morning ahead of our next storm system. We could see a few showers and storms during that time, but the better chance looks to arrive Monday afternoon into Monday evening. This system will present a decent chance of rain for our area and could include a few strong to severe storms. Stay weather aware through the weekend as we keep you updated on severe weather potential.

High temps on Monday should land in the mid to upper 70s. As our next storm system departs the region going into Tuesday morning, we’ll see a clearing as a cold front begins to work towards our area. Despite that, we should see highs make it close to 90 degrees on Tuesday before a cold front sets in! Behind, we’ll see high temperatures swing back to the 70s from Wednesday through Friday.

