Nice Saturday but another cold front coming Sunday!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs Saturday will reach the low 70s before another cold front comes in overnight. Next week starts chilly with a light freeze possible Monday morning!

THE BREAKDOWN:

Warm for Saturday with plenty of sunshine.

Sunday looks cooler

Light freeze Monday morning

Middle of the week looks warm before another front.

Happy Saturday! If you're tired of the cloudy and cool weather, you'll love today. Highs will get into the low 70s with plenty of sunshine. Enjoy it while you can, because another cold front will slide in bringing low 60s back for Sunday. As skies clear overnight and winds relax, a freeze looks likely Monday morning, but shouldn't be a pipe-busting one. Nevertheless, remember Pets, Plants, and People.

It looks like temperatures will warm back closer to the 70s heading into the middle of next week. We'll see another front come in - likely on Thursday - that will bring the chill back for the weekend, but for now rain prospects look slim.

Have a great Saturday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather

