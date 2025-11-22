Nice Saturday before Sunday brings rain chances back

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low 70s this afternoon with mainly sunny skies. Rain chances return to the forecast Sunday with higher rain chances Monday.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Nice weather Saturday.

Shower chances return to start next week.

Strong cold front brings Thanksgiving chill.

Good morning! We saw a cool overnight with lows in the 40s and 50s. Get ready for a nice one with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Rain chances return as another storm system builds in early this week. Showers and storms look most likely Monday. A strong cold front is set to arrive Tuesday into Wednesday bringing highs back into the low 60s and lows could dip into the 30s. We'll warm up again into next weekend before another strong cold front arrives early next week.

Have a great Saturday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather