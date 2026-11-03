Nice November weather into the weekend

25 EVENING WEATHER — The weather is looking nice, now that our cold front has pushed east of the area. Highs will be in the mid 70s Wednesday, close to 80° Thursday, and back in the low to mid 70s Friday into the weekend. Lows will generally be in the upper 40s and low 50s. Other than a few passing clouds, conditions look dry around here.

Next week will start off quiet, but we should see gathering clouds and at least some low end rain chances as we head into Veteran's Day Wednesday. Highs will remain in the mid 70s with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

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