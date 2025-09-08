Nice mornings/Warming afternoons

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
25 EVENING WEATHER — After a "false fall" weekend, it's back to summer this week. The air mass will be dry, so at least we won't have to deal with much humidity. This will allow lows to fall into the 60s through Thursday morning. After that, here come he low 70s into the weekend. Highs will steadily warm this week. We will be around 90° Tuesday, the low 90s Wednesday, and in the mid 90s Thursday and Friday. Highs in the mid 90s will likely continue into the weekend as well.

Next week...more of the same! Highs look to stay in the mid 90s with lows in the low 70s. Right now, it appears any rain chances will stay away from Central Texas over the next ten days.

