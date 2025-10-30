Nice Halloween weather on the way

25 EVENING WEATHER — Halloween is here! It should be chilly tonight, with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. After our chilly start, highs should rebound nicely into the low 70s with plenty of sunshine Friday afternoon. If you are going trick-or-treating Friday evening, temperatures will fall through the 60s into the 50s under mostly clear skies. Enjoy!

The weekend will bring another storm system into the area, but this one will not be nearly as strong as last weekend's system. We will see a few showers Saturday, but rain amounts should be light. Highs will be near 70° Saturday afternoon with a mix of clouds and sun. Sunday is looking nice with highs in the low 70s under mostly sunny skies.

A warming trend is on the way next week. Highs in the 70s will transition into the low 80s by the middle to end of next week.