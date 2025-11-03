Nice Fall-like weather to start the week before warm-up

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 70s this afternoon under sunny skies. Expect a more substantial warm-up for the middle and second half of the work week.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Chamber of commerce weather with chilly mornings and nice afternoons.

Warm-up kicks in for the second half of the week.

Another stronger front this weekend.

Good morning! It's a chilly morning with lows in the 40s, so you'll need the jacket or coat. Heading into the afternoon, we'll see highs getting into the upper 70s. Expect another chill tomorrow morning before south winds start to bring back warmer and more humid air. Highs will climb into the low to mid 80s for the second half of the week. A deeper storm system will move in this weekend allowing for a stronger cold front. That could send highs back down into the 60s by early next week with lows getting back into the 40s.

