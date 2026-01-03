Nice and sunny for Sunday before weekend warm-up

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the mid to upper 60s Sunday under mainly sunny skies. Temperatures will warm into the 70s and 80s to start the week.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Nice and sunny for Sunday with highs in 60s.

Warm start to the new week.

Pattern change for the weekend.

Potential for cooler wetter weather to start next weekend.

Happy Saturday! It's been a cooler day outside thanks to the cold front that arrived overnight. As skies clear tonight, we'll see lows bottom out in the mid 30s. Most should avoid the freeze, but if you're in low-lying areas outside of town, bring in the pets and the plants just to be on the safe side. South winds return Sunday, but will only be enough to warm us into the mid 60s.

The upper-level ridge starts to build over the area again for the first half of next week. That's going to lead to warmer than normal temperatures, with near-record heat possible again.

A dip in the jet stream may bring another storm system by Thursday, with scattered showers and storms looking likely. This won't bring a huge cool-down but a stronger pattern shift looks possible for next weekend and early next week. Right now, there's a lot of disagreement. I've put in the forecast for 50s for highs and the potential for showers and storms, but there is a chance this could come in a lot colder. Stay tuned!

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather

