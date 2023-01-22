Next system moves in Tuesday

25 WEATHER — Today has shaped up to be a pretty mild day with sunny skies and temperatures mainly in the 50s. We are still holding onto some breezy conditions but winds will calm down tonight.

Monday will be a similar day with temperatures right around normal for this time of year.

Our next system will move in on Tuesday. As it stands now, it is looking like mainly a rain event but we are still keeping our eye on the low pressure system makings its way over here. If it shifts more south we may see a little snow try to push into our northwestern counties. We will continue to keep an eye on it. Rain totals on Tuesday are shaping up to be between an inch and two inches. Which is a good thing to help out drought conditions.

The weather pattern will be pretty stagnant through the remainder of the week with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. More moisture may push through on Saturday but it isn't shaping up to be anything big.

Some colder air is trying to push in the last week of January into early February. Still a bit of ways out so things may change. Stay tuned to your weather forecasts.

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather