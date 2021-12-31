New Year's Eve is cloudy with chance of p.m. showers and iso. storms

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy New Year's Eve, Central Texas! We're in for a series of changes as we roll into the new year, but we'll take one day and an hour at a time until then. For this morning, expect areas of patchy fog before 10 a.m., followed by mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Highs this afternoon will once again be on the warm side of things in the upper 70s and low 80s. This evening we should see a few isolated showers, possibly bringing rumbles of thunder and gusty winds. Still, for the most part, it looks like our celebratory plans shouldn't be impacted too much unless we're outside. Shower activity will taper off by mid-morning on Saturday, and we'll be left with gradually clearing skies and steady temperatures in the 70s.

A Saturday afternoon, a cold front will leave us with lows in the 20s with wind chills in the teens by Sunday morning. While we'll have plenty of sunshine for our Sunday, our highs will only climb into the 40s, so be sure to layer up. From Sunday into Monday morning, expect another cold one with our lows landing in the upper teens and low 20s.