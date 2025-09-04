Near triple-digit-heat possible Thursday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb close to 100 this afternoon thanks to southwest winds and clear skies. We're still watching the weekend for rain chances.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Highs close to 100 today with sunny skies.

High clouds move in Friday.

Rain chances pick up this weekend.

Overall totals look to be lower.

Good morning! Thanks to drier air working in Wednesday, we are waking up to a rather cooler morning with lows in the mid 60s. Unfortunately that dry air will come with a price, as we will see southwest winds combine with it to push temperatures close to 100 this afternoon. Mostly sunny skies and southwest winds will be around, but thankfully it will be a dry heat.

Humidity comes up a bit overnight which will lead to a morning in the low 70s to kick off Friday. High clouds work in during the day, which will keep temperatures closer to the mid 90s. A cold front will slide in Saturday bringing temperatures down into the mid 80s. Pacific moisture will still work in this weekend, but looks to be drier than originally expected. That combined with a faster moving cold front will lower overall moisture in the atmosphere. We'll still see rain chances pick up this weekend, but it looks like the bulk of the deep moisture will stay in Mexico, keeping our totals closer to half an inch versus multiple inches. The clouds and rain will keep temperatures in the mid 80s for the weekend.

Beyond the weekend, it looks like highs will return to the mid 90s as high pressure increases.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather