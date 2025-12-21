Near record warmth through Christmas

25 EVENING WEATHER — It's Christmas week, and there won't be a snowflake to be found. In fact, if you have a pool, you may be able to use it around Christmas. Tonight, will feel more like fall with lows in the low 50s. Areas of drizzle and fog are possible through Monday morning. Monday afternoon, skies will start to clear with highs in the mid 70s.

Tuesday will bring a few more clouds and highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. We can expect more of the same Christmas Eve Wednesday. Christmas Day, the record high is 82 degrees. We are forecasting a high around 80, so it could be close! It may even get warmer Friday with highs in the low 80s area-wide!

There should be changes as we head into the weekend, but it won't be Saturday. Highs will once again be around 80 degrees under partly cloudy skies. This is where the models start to diverge. A few models bring a cold front through the area Monday, while some wait until early next week. Right now we will bring it in Sunday afternoon with cooler highs in the upper 60s. We will likely continue with highs in the 60s through the first part of next week.

