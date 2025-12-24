Near record highs Christmas Day

25 EVENING WEATHER — Mele Kalikimaka Central Texas! It will feel like a warm Hawaiian Christmas around here. Lows tonight will fall into the low 60s, with highs Christmas day in the low 80s. The record high is 82°, so it will be close!

Friday through Sunday look warm as well. Highs Friday will likely be the warmest of the week as we climb into the mid 80s. We may fall back into the low 80s Saturday and the upper 70s Sunday as a cold front approaches Central Texas. This front may activate a few showers and storms as it moves through the region late Sunday afternoon and evening. Nothing is expected to be severe, but it will be nice to see a little moisture around here.

Things change a lot as we head into Monday. Much colder air will continue to filter in under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be gusty out of the north at 20-30mph with temperatures in the 40s. We could see freezing temperatures again around here Monday night into Tuesday morning.

