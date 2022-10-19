Near-Record Cold This Morning

CENTRAL TEXAS — We're starting off with near-record low temperatures to kick off your Wednesday! Despite the chilly start, it will still end up being a nice afternoon since dry air warms up quicker! Plenty of sunshine and light winds will make for perfect conditions to get outside and enjoy!

A slow warm-up will take place into the weekend with highs climbing back into the 90s! Our next cold front will arrive early next week with the potential for showers and storms. Behind that front, 70s should move back in again.

Enjoy your Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather