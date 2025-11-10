Near-freezing morning turns into chilly Monday!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon with mainly sunny skies. Expect some areas to drop to near freezing east of I-35 overnight.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Near-freezing temperatures this morning.

Still chilly this afternoon in the 50s.

Warm-up into the 80s for the second half of the week.

Storm chances return this weekend.

Good morning! It's a cold morning with temperatures near freezing to start the day! We'll see them warm substantially, but it will still be chilly in the upper 50s this afternoon. Winds will at least be light with full sunshine. The same light winds will allow temperatures to fall into the 30s overnight, with areas east of I-35 having the potential to see a freeze. Things start to change tomorrow as winds pick up out of the south nearing 20mph. That will bring a higher fire danger as temperatures climb into the 70s.

South winds continue to bring warmer air pushing highs to near 80 before the weekend. Another storm system this weekend arrives bringing storm chances, more likely on Saturday. It doesn't look like a washout currently, but some time Saturday into Sunday we could see some quick moving storms pass over. Models are in disagreement on that timing, but the quick moving nature should keep totals less than 1 inch. We'll keep you posted!

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather