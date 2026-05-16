Near daily rain & thunderstorms, mainly mid next week

ENTER DATELINE — A great mostly sunny day for Central Texas today results is temperatures hitting the mid- to upper- 80s which is just above the norms for the middle of May. Overall, we're not expected any heavy thunderstorms appearances until Tuesday evening, although chances for an isolated storm remain small, but not zero, for Sunday and Monday nights.

The existing dry line in West Texas will keep us monitoring the chance for an isolated one-off pop up storm for both Sunday night and Monday night, but the chances this materializes appear extremely small. Less than 10% chance on Sunday means I'll leave out the thunderstorm icons on the 10-day forecast. It's about 20% at best for Monday night. The bulk of any thunderstorms will remain well north, mainly between Oklahoma to Minnesota.

On Monday, a strengthening storm system over the Central Plains and Midwest will broaden the scope of severe weather between North Texas to Michigan. I still believe we are too far south for thunderstorms to make any grand appearance, but this does account for the differences in thunderstorm percentages between Sunday and Monday. The cold front attached to this storm will start to claw closer to Central Texas Tuesday night and stall out Wednesday and on wards. This means high chances for rain and storms for our area for about a 4-day stretch, Tuesday to Friday. Severe weather is unlikely, but heavy rain will add to 5" for some over the course of the week. I'm thinking the rain will be spread out enough that flooding issues will be minor and overall this will be another big drought-busting style of rain for Central Texas... especially for locations east of I-35 where a moderate drought is still reported.

-25 News Meteorologist Thomas Patrick

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