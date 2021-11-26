Much Cooler/Rainy Saturday Possible

CENTRAL TEXAS — It is time for some Holiday shopping! Temperature lows will be in the 30s and 40s for most this morning, some patchy frost is possible. As we head into our Friday, we will see some more of that sunshine and temperatures will climb to the mid to upper 50s, so you may want to keep that jacket handy for the day! We will remain dry today, but that changes heading into Saturday morning.

Saturday will bring our next system into the area, but light and moderate rain is expected. Highs will reach the upper 50s before we see the majority of the rain, but we could fall into the upper 40s as we head into the afternoon. Sunday morning could be a bit wet, but looks to be drying out by later afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s!

Have a great weekend!

Bayne Froney

First Alert 25 Weather