Mother's Day front leaves us with much needed rain, now the dry out begins

CENTRAL TEXAS — Central Texans are waking up to wet soil and cloudy skies after the Mother's Day front gave us some much needed rain and a little severe weather. Some areas briefly experienced strong winds and up to golf ball sized hail. Much of the area remained under a severe thunderstorm watch with some counties receiving warnings.

The positive side of this front is we received rain throughout drought stricken areas. The Waco airport reported over 2.25 inches, and the Brazos Valley recorded over 2 and a half inches in Caldwell and about an inch and a half near Bryan/College Station. The Brazos Valley benefited the most as this is one of the driest areas of Central Texas.

Now that the front is beyond us, we will see decreasing clouds and dryer conditions for the work week. This afternoon's high will reach the upper 70s. It will feel a little humid but nothing too intense. Winds will be average. As we move into the week, temperatures will rise.

By Tuesday we are back in the mid 80s. By Thursday we will teeter around 90 degrees. Rain is not in the forecast as we move through the week. As we move into the weekend, low chances of precipitation return. Next week is the best chance for rain, as another front will pass through Central Texas.

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