Mostly cloudy, hot but breezy at the polls

CENTRAL TEXAS — Voters can head to the polls without an umbrella. Although they may want to do a short-sleeved shirt. Today will be mildly hot with high temperatures mostly in the upper 80s. It will be a little humid as dew points hand out in the 60s. The good news is that there will be some cloud cover and a breeze to help alleviate some of the heat. Clouds will decrease this afternoon, then return this evening.

Rain chances are finally back in the forecast after a very dry February. We have an opportunity for rain every day over the next several days. Wednesday, the rain will likely be few and far between and arriving late, with most hitting the northwest side of Central Texas. The Brazos Valley will see very little if any rain on Wednesday. But fortunately, those chances rise heading into the weekend. The Brazos Valley is the most affected area by the current drought.

As we move into Thursday and Friday, we will have a lull, then rain chances kick into higher gear for Saturday and Sunday. Some models showing up to two inches between Wednesday night and Sunday. Again, with the brunt of rain arriving to the northwest side of Central Texas. The Brazos Valley will be the biggest loser with regards to precipitation but with weekend opportunities, the area should receive some relief.

