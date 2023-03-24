Morning storms give way to afternoon sunshine

25 WEATHER — Showers and storms are making their way across Central Texas this morning. Some storms may produce some gusty winds and small hail but nothing too severe is expected. The stronger storms are staying north of Central Texas.

We will continue to see chances of some storms and showers through the morning hours as this system makes its way east and out during the afternoon hours.

Sunshine will break through this afternoon with temperatures in the 70s and low 80s.

This weekend will be beautiful with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 70s, pushing the low 80s. Get outside and enjoy it as more chances of rain shaping up to push through next week. Showers for the first part of the week with storms chances increasing by the end of the week.

Happy Friday and enjoy the weekend.

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather