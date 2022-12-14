Morning showers; sunny skies this afternoon

25 WEATHER — Some showers across the area this morning. These showers will not produce a lot of rain as most of the rain will evaporate before reaching the ground. There is also the possibility to hear some thunder embedded within the showers but it will not be significant.

All of the moisture will move out by the afternoon and the sun will make an appearance. Thursday and Friday will be drier days. Our next system will move in on Saturday with some chances of rain showers Saturday morning. We may see some snow flurries mixed in but nothing significant is expected.

Sunday will be a calm day but we could see some more showers push in on Monday.

Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s from today through Friday. Saturday will be slightly cooler in the 40s. Temperatures will be in the 50s through the first part of next week.

Heading through the end of next week, we will be keeping our eye on some cooler weather trying to push in around Christmas. All models are trending for this cooler air to push in but still uncertain on how cold we will get. We will keep an eye on it as we get closer.

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather