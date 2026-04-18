Morning severe thunderstorms graze northern counties of Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — The morning thunderstorms that passed through areas like Hamilton, Clifton, and West have dissipated and moved northeast of the Central Texas viewing area. All severe thunderstorm warnings have since expired.

Another round of isolated heavy rain and storms are possible between 3pm and 6pm Saturday. Meteorologist Thomas Patrick is currently monitoring and updating our neighborhood forecast before tonight's 6pm news... so please stayed tuned for updates online and on social media.

This article will be continuous updated throughout the day as the weather pattern changes on this Saturday.

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