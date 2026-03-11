Morning rain then mostly windy conditions with passing cold front

CENTRAL TEXAS — Overnight storm conditions have weakened, however rain continues to pass over Central Texas. Hamilton and Lampasas counties briefly experienced hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph overnight.

As we move through the morning, most of the precipitation will fall west of I-35 and gradually move east of I-35 as we push into the late morning and lunchtime. The opportunity for severe weather will be east of I-35 and includes the Brazos Valley. This opportunity remains relatively low but if conditions prevail, we could see hail and high winds. The opportunity for tornado development remains significantly lower.

As the cold front passes through Central Texas on Wednesday, winds will increase and temperatures will fall. A wind advisory will kick off at 1 p.m. for Hill, Bosque and Hamilton counties and remain until 10 p.m. Residents may experience sustained winds between 20 and 30 mph and gusts as high as 40 mph. The rest of Central Texas will be breezy and windy with the passing of this front.

On Thursday, conditions clear and cool with morning lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s, making it feel like a typical March morning. That brief return to seasonal temperatures will end quickly. On Friday, temperatures rise to the 70s and return to the 80s for the weekend. The next cold front arrives Sunday. That will cool Central Texans off heading into next week.

