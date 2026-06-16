Morning fog, then back to muggy conditions with scattered showers in the Brazos Valley

CENTRAL TEXAS — A mild warm up begins today with highs in the upper 80s. As the morning fog clears and we begin to dry out from yesterday's intense rainfall, some scattered showers could keep areas damp, primarily in the Brazos Valley. Overall rain chances remain low for central Texas.

Wednesday the heat turns up. We move into the 90s with little to no rain in the forecast. Also the heat indices return to the triple digits Wednesday and Thursday, making for a couple oppressive days.

Friday the rain chances return as a front arrives in central Texas. Looking to the week ahead, our best rain chances will be Friday and Saturday at 50%. The rain cooled air will also hold temperatures in the 80s. Then we begin to rebound into the mid 90s as we begin the work week.

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