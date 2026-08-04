Morning Fog in the Brazos, Back to triple digits in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Early morning fog is gracing the Brazos Valley today and will likely creep back in Wednesday morning. It should clear out by 8 a.m. The rest of Central Texas has remained clear.

The bigger story is the return of humidity. Dew points are on the climb. Tuesday afternoon will see a return of dew points in the 60s. With air temperatures reaching 100 degrees in Waco, that will push the feel-like temperature to 102. Most of Central Texas will fall between 100 and 102 with air temperature highs. So add a few degrees to those numbers, and you will have your heat index. The Brazos Valley will experience lower air temperatures that remain in the upper 90s. However, with a southeast flow coming off the Gulf, the humidity will be higher and that will spike the feels-like temperatures similar to those in Central Texas.

We can not rule out a pop-up shower passing through from the sea breeze today, but overall it's unlikely. Conditions should be dry throughout Central Texas and the Brazos Valley today. The best opportunity for an isolated storm will arrive Friday. We have a 20% chance in the forecast. Conditions are expected to remain hot and mostly dry throughout August.

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