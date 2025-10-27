Morning fog gives way to sunny day with highs in the 80s!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Some patchy dense fog will be possible this morning before sunshine comes back out pushing our highs into the mid 80s. A strong cold front arrives Tuesday ushering in fall!

THE BREAKDOWN:

Patchy dense fog this morning.

Warm again today with highs in the 80s.

Strong cold front arrives Tuesday bringing small rain chances.

More fall-like for the rest of the week.

Good morning! We're waking up to a cool morning with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s, which is leading to a little bit of patchy dense fog. While this isn't widespread, where it has been able to form, we have seen visibilities drop close to 0 in many locations. That fog will lift as low clouds later this morning and eventually clear out to sunnier skies this afternoon. With the sunshine, we'll be able to warm into the low to mid 80s later this afternoon. Winds will turn to the south at about 10mph with occasional gusts to 15 as humidity increases today and into the overnight.

BIG changes come starting tomorrow as a strong cold front rolls in during the middle of the day. Ahead of it, we'll likely see highs get into the upper 70s, but behind it, the winds will turn gusty as we could see north wind gusts close to 25-30mph behind the front. Cooler air will usher in, taking us to the low 50s and upper 40s by morning Wednesday. During the day Wednesday we'll see highs struggle to make it into the mid 60s with winds gusting as high as 40mph in spots! The coldest air by far will be in place Thursday morning as morning low could fall into the low 40s, with upper 30s possible across our far western areas.

Halloween looks nice right now with trick-or-treat temperatures hanging around in the 60s!

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather