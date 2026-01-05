More warmth on the way this week

25 EVENING WEATHER — It's back to warm here in Central Texas. We should be mild tonight with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Tuesday looks quite warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. West winds will keep us dry at 5-15mph. South and southwest winds will keep us dry Wednesday and Thursday with highs sticking around 80°.

A cold front will start to move into the area Friday. We may see a few isolated showers, but the models keep coming in drier and drier. Northwest winds will bring highs back into the low 70s Friday afternoon. Even cooler air will arrive this weekend as another surge of cool air moves into the region. Highs will fall into the upper 50s Saturday and near 60° Sunday. Lows could get close to freezing again Saturday night.

