More warm temperatures to start the week

25 WEATHER — A bit of a windy day today and we will hold onto some breezy conditions as we head through tonight.

Gusts winds will be sticking around through tomorrow and we will see an elevated fire concern for Monday. Try not to create and sparks, secure loose trailer chains, and tie up anything loose outdoors.

Temperatures will remain warm as we head through Monday and Tuesday well into the 70s. The normal high around this time of the year is 59°F, so temperatures will be sticking a bit above that through the first half of this week.

The best chance to see some much needed moisture is shaping up to push through Wednesday with a chance of some showers and storms. WE will continue to keep an eye on it as we get closer.

Temperatures will cool back down Thursday into the 60s and we could see some 50s as we head into the weekend.

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather