More warm temperatures for Monday

25 WEATHER — Another beautiful day across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley with temperatures mainly in the 70s and sunny skies. We will see temperatures drop into 50s tonight with the potential of some patchy fog to develop.

The fog may linger on through tomorrow morning so just be a bit cautious as you head out the door for your morning commute.

Overall, tomorrow will be another warm day with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Rain chances increase as we continue through the week. Best chance to see more of this much needed rain, as of now, looks to be pushing in on Thursday. We will see the potential for showers and can't rule out some storms developing but things still may change, we will continue to keep an eye on it as we get closer.

Cooler air will start to filter in the latter part of the work week and into next weekend with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Enjoy the rest of your Sunday!

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather