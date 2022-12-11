More showers and storms on the way

25 WEATHER — A calm Sunday is in store for Central Texas and the Brazos Valley. Cloudy conditions will stick around through tomorrow with the possibility for some patchy fog to start off the work week. The next round of showers and storms push in Monday night and into Tuesday.

There is the potential for some storms to be more severe for eastern parts of Central Texas. The greater chances of severe storms is still shaping up to be in eastern Texas by the afternoon and evening hours. Stay up to date with the forecasts, we will continue to track it and bring the latest.

Those showers and storms will push out late Tuesday and cooler air will begin to set in on Thursday. Temperatures will get back into the 50s potentially even dropping to the 40s by Saturday.

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

