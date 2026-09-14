More September heat this week

25 EVENING WEATHER — If you are a fan of summer, you are getting a big extension here in September. Counting Monday, we have seen the most 100s in a September...EVER! The old record was in 2011 at 11. We have now seen 12, and there could be more to come this week. Highs will be in the 98-101° range through Friday. Lows at night should make it into the mid to upper 70s.

The weekend may try to bring a small change, but probably not until Sunday. Saturday looks hot with highs close to 100°. Sunday, a few more clouds are possible, along with a slight chance of storms. Highs will hopefully stay in the upper 90s.

We will continue a slight downward trend, hopefully, next week. Highs should be in the mid 90s with lows in the mid 70s. There could be a few storms around to start next week as well. Hopefully the models don't continue to push back any changes in future runs.

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