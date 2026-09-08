More September heat

25 EVENING WEATHER — Summertime continues to roast us here in Central Texas. We will see pretty much the same conditions through the weekend. Highs will be around 100°, with lows in the 70s. The feels like temperatures will be around 105° each afternoon, so stay hydrated out there! There will be a slight chance for a few storms Wednesday through Friday afternoons. Most of us will likely stay dry.

Next week doesn't bring promise of any changes to the forecast. Highs will start off around 100° Monday and Tuesday. We may shave a couple of degrees off the temperatures by the middle to end of next week, but highs will still be in the upper 90s.

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