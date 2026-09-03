More rains possible for parts of the area tonight

25 EVENING WEATHER — Some areas near I-45 picked up several inches of rain Thursday morning. We may see more showers and storms develop late tonight into Friday morning, but this time it will be closer to I-35. The rain doesn't look quite as heavy tonight, but locally heavy downpours are still possible. Lows should make it down into the mid to upper 70s. Friday, showers and storms will push away through the morning hours. We may see a few isolated storms redevelop in the afternoon, with highs in the mid 90s.

The holiday weekend looks hotter and drier. Highs should be in the upper 90s to near 100° Saturday through Monday. Another disturbance in the Gulf may move into our eastern areas over the weekend. This could spark off a few isolated showers and storms each afternoon, especially east of I-35.

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