More rain?? Yes, but the majority is west of I-35 today

CENTRAL TEXAS — More rain?? Yes, but the majority of it will remain west of I-35 today. The most intense rainfall will occur in the far west counties. The Brazos Valley will also see a bit of rain in the afternoon.

San Saba, Burnet and Williamson Counties remain under a flood watch through Thursday evening. Rain totals are expected to could reach between two and six inches in those areas, but will likely land on the lower side of the bar.

Overall, less rain will fall across Central Texas than what we've experienced this week. Scattered showers are on tap for Friday, but again, less and less as we move closer to the weekend. We are now moving toward drier conditions. By the weekend we should see significantly clearer skies and warmer temperatures. At this point I have left rain out of our weekend forecast.

The cooling off period leaves us this weekend as highs return to the 90s. Then, next week we bounce back to summer-like conditions with highs returning to our normal average of 97 degrees for late July. Next week looks to be dry as well.

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.