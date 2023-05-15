More rain chances to start the week

25 WEATHER — We saw a little more rain across the area but the rain mainly stuck to around the I-35 corridor and east today, clouds have been sticking around as well.

Rain chances continue this week with the potential for showers and storms across the area. Models are still flip flopping back and forth every run so we will continue to track it, just make sure to stay up to date with weather forecasts. As more data comes through we will bring you the latest.

Models have been showing a little break in the rain Thursday but chances continue Friday and Saturday.

Not everyone will see rain but the chance is there.

Next week seems to be a bit calmer but that is a bit of a ways out so things may change as well. Remain weather ready!

Temperatures throughout this week will be in the 70s and 80s.

Happy Mother's Day to all!

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather