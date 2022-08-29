More Rain Chances this Week

25 WEATHER — Happy Monday!

Afternoon highs will reach the mid 90s today with a few isolated showers possible. Rain chances will start picking up throughout the week with Tuesday and Wednesday being the best days for some rain and storms.

As a weak front arrives, we should see clusters of showers and storms break out on Tuesday. This should be the case on Wednesday as well but in lesser amounts. Slightly cooler weather will settle in for the second half of the week with highs of upper-80s to low-90s. Temperatures for next weekend look to be around 91° to 92°. Unless the tropics say otherwise, we should generally stay dry during that time.

Have a great day!

Bayne Froney

25 Weather