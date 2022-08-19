More Rain Chances Friday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Central Texas once again got a good dose of rain on Thursday afternoon. Though there are some that still missed out, the good news is that there are more rain chances on the way today. We'll see highs hang around in the mid 90s by afternoon with showers and storms bubbling up during the heat of the day again. These will likely develop over areas south of Waco-Temple-Killeen initially, but isolated showers and storms are possible anywhere across Central Texas.

Things will wind down after sunset, with isolated showers and storms still possible through the weekend.

Next week, signs are that we will have a disturbance camp over the Lone Star State for multiple days. That combined with tropical moisture will lead to multiple rain chances again. Models are predicting close to 4 inches across parts of Central Texas, with locally heavy amounts. This would go a long way in helping our drought situation. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

