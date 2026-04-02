More rain chances Easter Weekend

25 EVENING WEATHER — We saw some decent rain totals Thursday morning, but we should be drier as we head into tonight. It will be mostly cloudy in the morning with lows in the upper 60s. Friday should be a warm and humid day with highs in the mid 80s. A couple showers and storms could pop up, but rain chances are only 20-30%.

Our next cold front will arrive Saturday, just in time for Easter. This front will bring a line of showers and storms starting Saturday morning in the north and ending across the south Saturday evening. This could bring about an inch of additional rain to the region, so this is good news! Temperatures will rise into the 70s by lunchtime Saturday, but we should see temperatures fall into the 50s and 60s in the afternoon behind the front. With a north wind at 10-20mph, it will feel quite cool going into Saturday evening.

Easter Sunday will start off cloudy with a slight chance for a few showers. Temperatures will start off at sunrise in the low 50s. We should make it up into the upper 60s Sunday afternoon under mostly cloudy skies.

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